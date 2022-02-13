 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE | Gunman in Racine shot 5 people before killing himself

Sunday, Feb. 13, shooting

The Racine Police Department maintains a strong presence along Sixth Street in Downtown Racine Sunday morning following a shooting the night prior that left a gunman dead and five others injured.

RACINE — A man shot and wounded five people in Racine early Sunday before killing himself, authorities said.

The Racine Police Department reported that, at 1:52 a.m., officers responded to the area of Seventh Street and Park Avenue for a report of shots fired; when they arrived "they saw several people running north on College Avenue. Officers encountered an armed party."

After a brief foot chase, police said that they negotiated with the man for several minutes, but he turned the gun on himself.

The only person believed to have fired a gun throughout the ordeal was the shooter, who is now dead.

Sunday morning, multiple Racine Police vehicles including the Major Crime Unit remained parked in the area, primarily around Sixth Street and Seventh Street in Downtown.

Rescue units took three victims to the hospital, and two other people who had been shot "showed up at hospitals in different cities," the RPD reported. None of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

"The incident appears to be domestic related," the RPD said in a Sunday morning news release.

The RPD is seeking witnesses to share what they saw, and they can do that by calling the RPD Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756, by contacting Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via the p3 app.

This story may be updated if more information becomes available.

