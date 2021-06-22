Update: Girl taken by Flight For Life Monday after pulled from Racine's Lake Michigan shores; Sheriff warns people to be cautious

Two youth died this week after they were pulled from Lake Michigan off Racine’s beaches and on Monday one more girl was taken by Flight For Life after she was pulled from the water, while another was rescued with just minor scratches.
According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office:
On Monday, at 5:02 p.m., the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and other emergency personnel, responded to North Beach, in the City of Racine, for one to two teenage girls who were experiencing an emergency in Lake Michigan.
Responding deputies observed what appeared to be a strong current pulling the girls into deeper water and into the rocks surrounding North Pier. The first girl was rescued with cuts and scratches to her body. The second girl received emergency medical attention at the scene and was ultimately transported to Children’s Hospital by Flight for Life.
Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated in a release, “I encourage the public to enjoy the beaches of Racine County during this wonderful summer weather; however, people need to be smart, and be safe. It appears that recently Lake Michigan has had some extraordinarily strong currents that are pulling swimmers into life threating situations. I am deeply saddened by the recent deaths of two young lives, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the young lady who is currently receiving medical treatment at Children’s Hospital.”
Schmaling is holding a news conference on Tuesday at the Racine County Sheriff’s sub-station, which is located at 14116 Washington Ave., to discuss possible multi-agency solutions to these tragic events – including an examination of the funding that has been allocated to safety measures for beaches in the City of Racine.
The Racine County Dive Team will also be holding a public informational meeting at North Beach, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, to discuss water safety, the dangers of under tow currents, and the power of Lake Michigan.
On Saturday, two youths — 17-year-old Yaadwinder Singh of Franklin and 10-year-old Eisha "Naomi" Figuereo Colon of Racine — died in unrelated drownings at North Beach and Zoo Beach, respectively.
This story will be updated.