Update: Girl taken by Flight For Life Monday after pulled from Racine's Lake Michigan shores; Sheriff warns people to be cautious

Two youth died this week after they were pulled from Lake Michigan off Racine’s beaches and on Monday one more girl was taken by Flight For Life after she was pulled from the water, while another was rescued with just minor scratches.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office:

On Monday, at 5:02 p.m., the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and other emergency personnel, responded to North Beach, in the City of Racine, for one to two teenage girls who were experiencing an emergency in Lake Michigan.

Responding deputies observed what appeared to be a strong current pulling the girls into deeper water and into the rocks surrounding North Pier. The first girl was rescued with cuts and scratches to her body. The second girl received emergency medical attention at the scene and was ultimately transported to Children’s Hospital by Flight for Life.