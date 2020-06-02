UPDATE: Five people shot at North Beach in Racine

RACINE — Five people were shot at North Beach Tuesday evening, Racine Police confirmed late Tuesday night.
All five victims were transported to the hospital, according to Racine Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby. The conditions of the victims were unknown as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Melby said. Police had not released the names or any information about the victims at that time.
Police do not know of any association between the shooting and protests that also occurred on Tuesday evening in Racine.
A witness who declined to provide her name said the incident began with an argument between two people that she estimated to be in their early 20s.
“The kid just pulled out his gun and just starts airing it out,” the witness said.
One person who was shot fell near her and she put pressure on his wound, she said.
The witness also said she saw a girl who was walking from the beach get shot in the arm.
Paul Blum and his girlfriend Brianna Ortiz were hanging out at North Beach on Tuesday evening when they heard what they thought were fireworks.
Ortiz said it was going on too long for them to suspect the noise was gunfire
Then they saw people running toward them, and realized the sound they heard was gunfire
“It sounded like a war zone for a second,” Blum said.
The couple had been swimming and hanging out at the beach for around an hour when the shooting happened, at approximately 7:20 p.m. Blum said the beach was busy at the time, with people gathered for cookouts.
Blum and Ortiz left as soon as the crowd, which Blum said included children, came running toward them.
Racine Police are actively investigating the shooting and Melby said that more information will be released when it becomes available.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information can call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers p3 app.
The Journal Times will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
