UPDATE: Five people shot at North Beach in Racine

RACINE — Five people were shot at North Beach Tuesday evening, Racine Police confirmed late Tuesday night.

All five victims were transported to the hospital, according to Racine Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby. The conditions of the victims were unknown as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Melby said. Police had not released the names or any information about the victims at that time.

Police do not know of any association between the shooting and protests that also occurred on Tuesday evening in Racine.

A witness who declined to provide her name said the incident began with an argument between two people that she estimated to be in their early 20s.

“The kid just pulled out his gun and just starts airing it out,” the witness said.

One person who was shot fell near her and she put pressure on his wound, she said.

The witness also said she saw a girl who was walking from the beach get shot in the arm.

Paul Blum and his girlfriend Brianna Ortiz were hanging out at North Beach on Tuesday evening when they heard what they thought were fireworks.

Ortiz said it was going on too long for them to suspect the noise was gunfire