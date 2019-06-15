MOUNT PLEASANT — A male subject was killed in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning, Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens said in a news release.
"On Saturday, June 15th, at approximately 1:35 a.m., an officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department was involved in a deadly force incident in the 2500 block of Racine Street when the officer was forced to discharge their service weapon at an uncooperative male subject," Soens said in the mid-afternoon news release. "Life-saving measures were rendered, but were unsuccessful."
Identification of the deceased male is being withheld pending an autopsy and notification of the family, Soens said.
The Racine Police Department is the primary agency handling the investigation, Soens said, with assistance from the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The investigation is ongoing and the public is not in danger, he said.
Law enforcement had the street closed until about 4 p.m.
Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed Saturday morning that at 1:33 a.m. Saturday, his office was called to the 2500 block of Racine Street for a shooting that was reported by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Racine Police Lt. David Wohlgemuth confirmed that the incident was an officer-involved shooting, but referred all other questions regarding the incident to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
The incident occurred blocks from the Lakeside Community Oriented Policing House located at 2237 Mead St.
Lelia Carrothers lives across from the COP house and saw the police action after the incident but did not know what happened until a neighbor told her.
"It scared me," Carrothers said. "The last 10 years (the neighborhood has) been smooth... (the incident) terrified me."
Carrothers said since the COP house was put in the neighborhood things have been "calm."
"This is a nice calm neighborhood," Carrothers said.
