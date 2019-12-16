You are the owner of this article.
Update: Fatal July shooting of Vontrell Turner remains under investigation
VONTRELL TURNER

Update: Fatal July shooting of Vontrell Turner remains under investigation

Vontrell Turner

Vontrell Turner, 39, is pictured on a T-shirt with his children at a vigil held in his honor in July. Turner was fatally shot in the head on July 21. Racine Police say they are still investigating Turner's shooting. 

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE —Nearly five months after his death, Racine Police are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old father of two.

At 3:06 a.m. on July 21, police responded to the 1900 block of Mead Street for a report that someone had been shot. Vontrell Turner of Racine was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

Turner was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, then to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa via Flight for Life. He was initially reported to be on life support, but at 3 p.m. that day police said that Turner had died.

Five days short of five months after the shooting, Racine Police Lt. Adam Malacara said that the case is still open and being actively investigated.

Any witnesses or citizens with information may call the Police Department’s Investigations Unit at 262-635-7773. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app.

