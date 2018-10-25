YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff's Office reported that a fatal accident took place at approximately 3:38 a.m. today on the northbound lanes of Interstate-94 to the south of Highway 11 across from Apple Holler.
Both northbound lanes of I-94 were closed to traffic for several hours but had been reopened by late morning.
The Racine County Communications Center received calls for a semi-trailer truck on its side. Deputies arrived on scene to find an accident involving two semi-trailer trucks, with one of the trucks on its side. The truck was blocking both lanes and up against the median wall.
The initial investigation showed that one of the vehicles was stopped on the roadway possibly due to a flat tire. The other semi-trailer truck reportedly struck the stopped vehicle causing in the stopped truck to flip onto its side.
The driver of the stopped semi-trailer was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, and the operator of the striking vehicle was found dead in the cab of the vehicle.
Northbound I-94 traffic was being diverted off at Highway E. Traffic on the east frontage road is only allowed northbound from highways E to 11. Traffic on the west frontage road is only allowed southbound from highways 11 to KR.
No further information was immediately available, and the investigation was ongoing as of Thursday morning.