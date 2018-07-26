CALEDONIA — The driver who crashed into St. Monica's Senior Living Wednesday evening has also received multiple citations, according to Caledonia Police Lt. Gary Larsen.
On Thursday, Larsen said that the driver, a 20-year-old male Caledonia resident who police did not name, was kept overnight for observation after being transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa via Flight for Life. No other updates were available about man's condition as of Thursday.
Larsen said the driver was cited with his second operating while under the influence charge, underage drinking, open intoxicants in vehicle, failure to maintain control of vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to wear a seatbelt.
Crash details
At 10:37 p.m. Wednesday, police and fire crews were dispatched to St. Monica’s Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, after a car driving westbound on Three Mile Road failed to stop at the intersection of North Green Bay and proceeded through the grounds of St. Monica’s, crashing into the building's north side.
The driver was extricated and Caledonia fire officials requested Flight for Life to respond. It landed at 11:15 p.m. at nearby Batten International Airport to meet paramedics.
"The sisters of St. Rita and the entire St. Monica's team pray for the young male victim that was in the accident and hospitalized," Loretta Baxter, administrator at St. Monica's Senior Living, said in a statement.
Baxter's statement also thanked an unknown Good Samaritan who assisted in pulling the injured victim of the vehicle.
Not the first St. Monica's crash
St. Monica’s staff confirmed nobody in the building was injured. "St. Monica’s staff immediately responded to ensure the safety of all the residents in a safe and calm manner," Baxter's statement said.
Baxter confirmed the building was "significantly" damaged, as the vehicle crashed into a non-resident area and an enclosed walkway between the assisted living facility and the convent. Baxter said professional building tradesman was coming on site Thursday to secure the site and assess the damage.
Sr. Angelica Summer, vice president of the Board of Directors at St. Monica’s, said it is the fifth time this year that a vehicle has crashed into the grounds at the nursing facility, but the first time a vehicle has actually hit the building.
"There has been several accidents this past year in this intersection," St. Monica's statement said. "St. Monica’s leadership and Board of Directors stand ready to partner with authorities to make this intersection safer."
Second one at age 20?! Yikes.
Hopefully this is a wake up call for this kid.
