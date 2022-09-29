UPDATE: Charges filed against Chicago man accused of possessing drugs in hotel room he broke into

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Chicago man has been arrested and accused of trying to get into a Mount Pleasant hotel room while carrying drugs Wednesday morning, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.

According to an MPPD release, "Officers were dispatched to the Delta Hotel (7111 Washington Ave.) for a male that was trying to get into a room and he was not a guest of the hotel."

The 32-year-old man from Chicago, identified as Delondon M. Malone, allegedly then gave officers a false name followed by other "variations of his name" prior to being identified as Delondon Malone by the Illinois State Department of Corrections, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

According to police, his vehicle was searched and inside 100 Ziploc baggies were found cumulatively containing 104 grams of fentanyl, 17 grams of heroin and a half-gram of cocaine.

Malone allegedly did have a room key, but the room had not been occupied in more than a week and Malone was accused of stealing a master key to the room. While attempting to break into the room, Malone allegedly caused $1,000 worth of damage.

According to the complaint, Malone said "that he had property in the room. When officers asked about this, he wouldn’t be specific but stated if officers found 'a brick' then it was his. He also made a statement about if 'a body' was found, it was his as well. Once entry was made, no other individuals were in the room."

Police reported finding a dozen baggies containing fentanyl inside a sweatshirt in the room. Thirteen grams of heroin were allegedly found in his car.

Two incidents, one day

Less than eight hours later, police responded to the hotel again for a report of a 16-year-old Case High School football player who was shot and seriously injured in the parking lot.

Police are asking those with information to call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, go to racine.crimestoppersweb.com to provide information through email or to call the MPPD at 262-884-0454, extension No. 4.