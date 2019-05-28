UPDATE: Caledonia man dies after being shot during family altercation

CALEDONIA — An argument between a man and his daughter and her live-in boyfriend Tuesday morning ended with the man dead from multiple gunshot wounds, Caledonia police said.
Police reported that the victim is a 55-year-old man from Caledonia, although they had not released his identity as of Tuesday evening. The shooting reportedly occurred just after 11:30 a.m. at a residence in the 4800 block of Tanglewood Avenue.
The neighborhood where the incident took place is south of Four Mile Road and west of Charles Street.
According to a release from the Police Department, preliminary investigation reveals that during the argument the man had fired a round from a handgun at his daughter and the boyfriend. The boyfriend and daughter retreated into a bedroom and the boyfriend armed himself with a rifle before shooting the father.
The incident progressed to the point where the boyfriend indicated that he had to defend himself and his girlfriend, police said. The man died at the scene, police and Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed.
Police Tuesday night reported that no arrests had been made as of Tuesday and that the incident remains under investigation. The residence was still being treated as an active crime scene as of Tuesday afternoon.
Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson was also observed at the scene on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the names of those involved in the incident are being withheld pending the outcome of the investigation. Payne said Tuesday that he was withholding the man’s identity pending family notification.
The man’s autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday in Milwaukee County, Payne said.
Two neighbors on Tuesday afternoon said they had just arrived home and did not know what happened. One who lived down the street said she was home at the time of the shooting but did not hear any gunshots.
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
