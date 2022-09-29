UPDATE: Boyfriend and girlfriend both charged for selling crystal meth in Racine

RACINE — A 45-year-old Racine woman has been arrested and is accused of having nearly a pound of crystal meth in a shoebox in her car, in addition to various other narcotics in her home.
According to estimates from the Department of Justice, the drugs she possessed would be worth more than $50,000 on the street. A criminal complaint filed Thursday said that agents had "received information" about the woman's plan to pick up the meth. Her vehicle was seen traveling to Illinois then returning on Interstate 94, and she was pulled over after she exited the interstate onto Highway 11.
Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m. arrested Jill T. Fennell, 45, from Racine, in reference to an ongoing drug investigation involving multiple controlled buys of crystal methamphetamine, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
The agents searched the vehicle Fennell was in and reported finding "approximately one pound" of crystal methamphetamine as well as three cellphones. A criminal complaint said the meth was weighed and found to equal 435.8 grams, or 0.9608 pounds.
Fennell allegedly told deputies that she started selling meth "to make money" after her ex-boyfriend got arrested; she also said she "uses meth on occasion."
Also found in the car was an ID belonging to Anthony Monfeli, who was identified as Fennell's boyfriend and is also accused of selling meth in Racine.
Thirty-two criminal charges were filed against Monfeli Thursday related to allegations that he more than once sold meth, totaling 11.9 grams, to a confidential informant over the summer.
During the investigation, agents developed information that Fennell was keeping illegal narcotics at her residence in the 1500 block of North Street, Racine.
Agents executed a search warrant at Fennell’s residence and reported finding the following:
- 29.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- 53.4 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms)
- 2.9 grams of fentanyl
- 1.6 grams of heroin
- 3.6 grams of crack cocaine
- Digital scales, packaging materials and identifiers
Agents transported Fennell to the Racine County Jail where she the RCSO said she is being held on a cash bail of $775,000.
The Racine County District Attorney's Office on Thursday charged Fennell with nine felonies and three misdemeanors.
- Two felony counts of delivery of methamphetamine.
- Three counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
- Two counts of felony possession of narcotic drugs, one for fentanyl and the other for heroin.
- Possession of cocaine, a misdemeanor.
- Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, psilocybin.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Two felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Monfeli has been charged with:
- Two felony counts of delivery of methamphetamine as a repeat offense.
- Two felony counts of delivery of fentanyl as a repeat offense.
- Felony maintaining a drug trafficking place as a repeat offense.
- Seven counts of felony bail jumping.
- Twenty counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
