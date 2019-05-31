UPDATE: Boone’s bond set at $1 million as court calls alleged stabbings 'egregious'

RACINE — The man accused of stabbing the mother of his children and stabbing and killing her boyfriend was formally charged Friday afternoon.
Lapiate P. Boone’s cash bond has been set at $1,000,000 and he is barred from contacting anyone involved in Thursday’s reported attack, including his two children.
He faces six felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly killing 35-year-old Gene Smith, which carries a sentence of life in prison if convicted. Boone also faces an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge for the alleged stabbing of Joy Reid, 36, with whom Boone has two children.
After an initial court appearance Friday, a preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. next Wednesday, June 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Helmi Hamad, Boone’s defense attorney, argued that because Boone didn’t have a criminal history and has been employed as both a bus and truck driver in the past decade, then the bond should have been set at $2,000 with house arrest and a GPS tracking requirement.
“I appreciate your argument," Court commissioner John Bjelajac said. "I’m also staring at a complaint that is egregious, to say the least.”
He denied defense's bond request before granting the prosecution’s request for a cash bond of $1 million. Under the bond, Boone, 39, of the 3800 block of North Bay Drive, is also not allowed to possess any firearms or knives and must provide a DNA sample to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Stabbings
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, Boone’s children’s mother, Reid, went to visit her children. The children, ages 12 and 16, were living with their father, Boone, in a duplex at 3822 North Bay Drive on the city’s far northeast side.
Reid also lived there until September, but moved out due to problems in their relationship and reported abusive behavior.
Reid was at the home from about 4-8 p.m. Wednesday when she and Boone began to argue. During an argument, Boone allegedly stabbed Reid in the back of the leg with a kitchen knife. She immediately left with her children, and the 16-year-old drove her to the hospital for treatment.
After she was released from the hospital, Reid and her boyfriend, Smith, took the children back to the duplex to get their school bags and some clothing. Boone’s car was not there. They all went inside and did not find Boone, so the children and their mother began to pack some items.
At about 12:49 a.m., according to police, Boone returned home and began hitting Reid with a large pole in the living room. Smith tried to get between the two, but Boone began hitting him too.
The fight moved into the kitchen, where Boone allegedly grabbed a knife and began stabbing Reid and Smith, who tried to intervene. The three went through the kitchen’s backdoor and into the backyard, where Boone fled, leaving Reid on the ground.
Smith returned to the house, where the children tried to use towels to stop his bleeding. He was stabbed in the chest, upper thigh and head. Smith was found near his phone trying to call 911 when paramedics arrived. He died from his injuries before he could be treated at the hospital.
Reid remained in the backyard where she was found in the grass by a Racine Police officer. A knife was located nearby. She reportedly told an officer that Boone had stabbed her.
She suffered injuries to her face, right arm and back and was taken via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Police said that Reid “is in stable but critical condition.”
Family
Supporters for Boone and for the alleged victims were in the gallery during Friday’s hearing at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, but none of them spoke during the hearing and declined speaking with reporters afterward.