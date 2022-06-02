UPDATE: As of noon Friday, no one in custody after shooting at Graceland Cemetery

Share information

Police are seeking video and statements from other witnesses of Thursday afternoon's shooting. Those with video evidence may contact email Lt. Chad Melby at chad.melby@cityofracine.org and/or Sgt. Justin Koepnick at justin.koepnick@cityofracine.org.

To contact investigators to give a statement, you can call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.