UPDATE: As of noon Friday, no one in custody after shooting at Graceland Cemetery

Da'Shontay King Funeral Shooting

Multiple people are reported to have been shot during the Thursday funeral at Graceland Cemetery for Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who died Friday, May 20, after being shot by a Racine police officer following a foot chase after an attempted traffic stop.

 Mark Hertzberg

RACINE — "Somebody help me! Somebody help me!" a woman screams.

Da'Shontay King

King

Moments before, a prayer during a funeral burial was being led. Seconds later, two people were shot and dozens more were on the ground, surrounding the coffin of Da'Shontay "Day Day" King and fearing for their lives.

"Call an ambulance! Call 911!" others yelled after the first shots, but still before the second and subsequent bursts, which continued over a span of nearly 60 seconds.

Dozens of shots were apparently fired into a crowd of mourners burying King at Graceland Cemetery, just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The 1 minute-24 second video, shared on social media, does not show who is shooting and if anyone fired back. 

As of noon Friday, no one is in custody in relation to the shooting.

Police say they believe "multiple firearms" were used in the shooting.

The Racine Police Department confirmed Thursday evening that two women were shot.

One of them, who is 19 years old, was treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital and released.

The other, who is 35, was taken via air ambulance to a Milwaukee area hospital. She underwent surgery; a family member told The Journal Times that an artery was hit.

According to a release from the Racine Police Department, issued at 11:58 a.m. Friday, "At the time of this report she (the 35-year-old) was awake and alert."

Natasha Mullen, King's sister, wrote on Facebook afterward "I (expletive) HATE ALL YALL WHY WE COULDNT BURY HIM IN PEACE ALL THESE BABIES OUT THERE TWO INNOCENT WOMEN SHOT ... FOR WHAT I HATE YALL."

Later she wrote, "HOW DARE Y’ALL WHY WOULD Y’ALL TAKE AWAY OUR LAST GOODBYE Y’ALL SO WRONG FOR THIS."

King died May 20. He was a suspect wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm, then fled police upon being pulled over before being shot and killed. Police have said the officer who shot King saw King with a gun and he ignored orders to drop the gun. Little other information has been released as the state investigation continues.

In a tweet Thursday evening, Gov. Tony Evers said "We’ve been monitoring the shooting earlier today in Racine and have been in contact with our local partners to offer support. As we await additional information, we are praying all involved survive and recover.

"Gun violence has to stop."

