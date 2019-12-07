UPDATE: Arrest made regarding homicide reported on Villa Street

RACINE — An adult female has been arrested regarding a homicide that occurred Friday afternoon, Racine Police Department confirms.

The incident took place around 2:50 p.m. on Friday near the 1800 block of Villa Street.

No other information has been released as of Saturday morning.

The police department is investigating a shots-fired report as a homicide, the department said in a Friday afternoon news release.

“The investigation is still active,” according to the release.

Police radio reports indicated that a woman shot a man in an apartment and fled on foot. Police were unable to immediately verify that information.

A Journal Times reporter saw a man being escorted away in handcuffs and an ambulance responded to the scene. Villa Street was closed from DeKoven Avenue to 18th Street as police investigated.

The street was reopened Saturday morning.

John Goodwin, who lives on Villa Street, said he saw police take a woman with red hair into custody.

He said his son had heard gunshots in that area the night before. It was unclear as of Friday if what he heard was connected to the arrests on Friday.