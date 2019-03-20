Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Racine Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection to last week's armed robbery at Wells Fargo Bank, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara. The suspect's identity had not been released by police as of Wednesday. 

At 4:14 p.m. Thursday, March 14, Racine Police responded to Wells Fargo Bank, 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, for a report of a robbery.

The suspect, who was believed to have been armed, fled the area prior to police arriving. An unspecified amount of money was taken in the robbery, police said.

