RACINE — Racine Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection to last week's armed robbery at Wells Fargo Bank, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara. The suspect's identity had not been released by police as of Wednesday.
At 4:14 p.m. Thursday, March 14, Racine Police responded to Wells Fargo Bank, 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, for a report of a robbery.
The suspect, who was believed to have been armed, fled the area prior to police arriving. An unspecified amount of money was taken in the robbery, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Great job !! But I see a guy who will claim he is a drug addict..heroin user...something else to blame that is the way in society today..blame..blame..blame..but was he out on bond?? hmm...hand him to the feds...he will get some time at least!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.