KENOSHA — Another suspicious bottle was found in Kenosha, this time inside a resident's mailbox, Kenosha Police announced Friday. 

At about 6 a.m. Friday, Kenosha officers responded to the 5200 block of 63rd Street for a suspicious bottle found inside a mailbox, according to a Kenosha Police Department news release.

The resident found the bottle while getting mail and said the bottle was reportedly hidden behind mail that appeared to have been delivered over several days.

When officers arrived, they noted that the bottle had similar characteristics to the bottles that were found on Wednesday in the 6300 block of 53rd Avenue. Both bottles had the potential to be explosive, police said.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Hazardous Device Unit responded both Wednesday and Friday and rendered the suspicious bottle safe. 

Officers checked mailboxes within a two-block radius and searching yards for suspicious items. Police say none were found. 

If residents come across a suspicious item, they are asked not to handle the item and to contact police immediately. In emergency situations, 911 should be called. To place a call non-emergency call, call 262-656-1234. 

Anyone with information should contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

