KENOSHA — Kenosha Police on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with Tuesday's armed robbery at a Kenosha Educators Credit Union.

Police on Friday morning identified the suspect as Jarry D. Little, 32, of the 4700 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha. Police referred charges of robbery of a financial institution and possession of narcotic drugs, jail records show.

After an initial appearance in court in Kenosha on Friday, it became clear that Little might be extradited to Lake County, Illinois, on felony charges of burglary and criminal damage to property filed March 29.

Little made an initial court appearance Friday afternoon and a cash bond was set at $10,000, but he was not formally charged with the robbery as of 2 p.m. Friday. An extradition hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on July 19.

Little allegedly robbed the credit-union branch at 4125 Green Bay Road (Highway 31), at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday. He was arrested with the assistance of a K-9 officer shortly after noon Thursday, police said, after a surveillance photo showing the alleged robber was released to the public on Tuesday.

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

