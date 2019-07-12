KENOSHA — Kenosha Police on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with Tuesday's armed robbery at a Kenosha Educators Credit Union.
Police on Friday morning identified the suspect as Jarry D. Little, 32, of the 4700 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha. Police referred charges of robbery of a financial institution and possession of narcotic drugs, jail records show.
After an initial appearance in court in Kenosha on Friday, it became clear that Little might be extradited to Lake County, Illinois, on felony charges of burglary and criminal damage to property filed March 29.
Little made an initial court appearance Friday afternoon and a cash bond was set at $10,000, but he was not formally charged with the robbery as of 2 p.m. Friday. An extradition hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on July 19.
Little allegedly robbed the credit-union branch at 4125 Green Bay Road (Highway 31), at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday. He was arrested with the assistance of a K-9 officer shortly after noon Thursday, police said, after a surveillance photo showing the alleged robber was released to the public on Tuesday.
Today's mugshots: July 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Tyus M. Buckley-Hunter
Tyus M. Buckley-Hunter, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, felony criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Steven A. Custer
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Steven A. Custer, Milwaukee, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Juan S. Garcia
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Juan S. Garcia, 1100 block of Crab Tree Circle, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery.
William Q. Howell
William Q. Howell, Milwaukee, armed robbery with threat of force, kidnapping, robbery of a financial institution, arson of property other than building.
George K. Pearson-Robb
George K. Pearson-Robb, Milwaukee, armed robbery with threat of force, kidnapping, robbery of a financial institution, arson of property other than building.
Lamarra Powell
Lamarra Powell, Milwaukee, kidnapping, robbery of a financial institution.
Bryan S. Ratliff
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Bryan S. Ratliff, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Donterious L. Robb
Donterious L. Robb, Milwaukee, armed robbery with a threat of force, kidnapping, robbery of a financial institution, arson of property other than building.
Austin M. Aldridge
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Austin M. Aldridge, 1900 block of State Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Zachary Lee Denomie
Zachary Lee Denomie, 9700 block of Saratoga Drive, Caledonia, operating while intoxicated with a minor child in the vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michelle D. Gill
Michelle D. Gill, 1100 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Kimberly K. Klement
Kimberly K. Klement, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mario D. Tapia Martinez
Mario D. Tapia Martinez, 1800 block of Roe Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Anna M. Villa
Anna M. Villa, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
David E. Hansen
David E. Hansen, 3000 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Mount Pleasant, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Alixandra A. Placencia
Alixandra A. Placencia, 2200 Dekoven Avenue, Racine, operating without a license.
