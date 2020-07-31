UPDATE: A judge could order vandal(s) to pay to fix damaged grave markers at Mound Cemetery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — At least 13 headstones were damaged, knocked over, cracked or destroyed Thursday night or early Friday morning at Mound Cemetery, 1147 West Boulevard.

One headstone appears to have been carried to the road and smashed, according to the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department. Another damaged headstone marked the resting place of an infant. Others that were vandalized had been in the cemetery for almost 100 years.

"It’s terrible when the final resting place of people in our community is damaged," the Parks Department said in a statement. "To replace and repair the headstones and monuments is heartbreaking and costly."

Tom Molbeck, who heads the Parks Department, said in an email to The Journal Times that the city will attempt to contact the surviving family members of those whose headstones were damaged, but that might not be possible since "sometimes the headstone is unreadable making it impossible to look up contact information."

The Racine Police Department is investigating. Investigators are urging witnesses or citizens with information to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.