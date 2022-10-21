UPDATE: $500,000 bail for 28-year-old accused of killing 14-year-old in Racine

RACINE — A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Racine, hours after he was publicly named as a suspect in the March shooting death of a Racine teenager, the Racine Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service announced Friday.

The suspect, Crishawn “Shawn” Clemons, is accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old Eugene “J.R.” Henderson on March 13; Henderson died two days later.

The RPD said in a release Friday that officers and federal marshals “captured and arrested Crishawn Clemons at his home in Racine.” Online court records indicate Clemons’ address is in the 1900 block of Green Street. The Racine Police Department asked for the public’s help Thursday morning in finding Clemons and released his mugshot.

Online court records indicate a felony charge of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon was filed Sept. 29 against Clemons; an arrest warrant was also issued that day. If convicted, Clemons could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Clemons made an initial court appearance while in custody Friday and was given a $500,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.

The Racine Police Department said Friday that “Clemons had been developed as a suspect during this long, diligent investigation.”

A criminal complaint states that a number of suspects lied to police about what happened the night of March 13.

One of the suspects, identified only by his initials in the criminal complaint, was recorded saying “Shawn was driving” and “I’m not telling on my brother” after an officer left the room he was interviewing the individual in.

When that individual was interviewed again, after police reviewed the prior recording and heard what was said without an officer in the room, the individual admitted he was in a car that Clemons was driving when Clemons shot Henderson, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint states that the individual said Clemons “attempted to catch up to another vehicle” while driving and that, after they caught up, Clemons “reached over (the passenger) and fired two shot(s) through the passenger window ... and into the other vehicle.”

The individual also “said he lied during the first interview because he was scared,” according to police. Upon interviewing three others, police said that they confirmed the individual’s new story was accurate and that Clemons was the shooter.

Two teenagers in June had been arrested and charged in connection with Henderson’s death, but charges against the teens were dropped less than a month later.

Other allegations

In addition to the homicide, Clemons is facing charges related to drug dealing earlier this year and a misdemeanor for operating a motor vehicle without a license in 2020.

Four times in the winter and spring of 2022, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported that a confidential informant purchased ecstasy pills from Clemons, for which he has been charged with two counts of felony delivery of designer drugs as a repeat offense and two counts of felony delivery of designer drugs as a repeat offense near a school.

Clemons has a criminal history dating back to 2011, with convictions for felony defacing ID marks on a firearm, possession of marijuana, battery, and hit-and-run.

He was most recently incarcerated from Oct. 22, 2019-Nov. 11, 2019, according to criminal complaints.