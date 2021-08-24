 Skip to main content
Update: 44-year-old man dies from gunshot wound in Tuesday incident, Racine police say
RACINE — A 44-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound after an incident Tuesday afternoon near the area of LaSalle and English streets, the Racine Police Department announced late Tuesday afternoon in a news release.

At 2:31 p.m. Tuesday, Racine police responded to area of LaSalle and English in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 44-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby said in the news release. Officers attempted life-saving measures but the victim was later pronounced deceased at a hospital, Melby said.

As of the 5:57 p.m. news release, it was an active crime scene, Melby said.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

