UPDATE: 19-year-old accused of cemetery shooting identified as 'serious juvenile offender'

RACINE — Two teenagers, ages 19 and 16, who were arrested Thursday are accused of shooting into a crowd during a burial in Graceland Cemetery on the afternoon of June 2, the Racine Police Department said Friday.

Two people out of dozens at the burial were shot.

They are expected to face 28 felony charges each: 26 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of first-degree attempted intentional homicide. More charges could later be recommended and filed, although no charges were filed Friday.

The 19-year-old has been identified as Lamarion D. Blair. The 16-year-old, who is from Racine, has not been publicly identified. Police said the two teens are connected with a second shooting that occurred later that day on the 2800 block of Wright Avenue.

The arrests were made Thursday “after an extensive and thorough investigation,” the RPD’s Special Investigations Unit said.

Assisting in the investigation were federal agents from the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The FBI also responded to the scene June 2.

The teenagers are accused of firing from vehicles into a crowd of mourners at the burial of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, the Racine man shot and killed while running from police while armed May 20.

The two people who were shot were ages 19 and 35, both of them women. The 19-year-old was treated and released that day at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 35-year-old’s injuries were more serious and required surgery, but she survived.

Witnesses said they saw shots being fired from multiple vehicles from the roads around the cemetery. Police said multiple firearms were used.

“As soon as the crowd got quiet, all you heard was gunshots,” Idoana Gordon, who was at the burial, recalled the morning after when she went to visit the grave and was interviewed by a Journal Times reporter. “It was horrific. All I could do was hit the floor ... The kids who were out here were screaming and hollering about how they just want their dad, and how they hate Racine and don’t want to be here no more.”

Following the violence, Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced the city’s curfew would be strictly enforced the following weekend in an attempt to curb youth violence.

“Today’s heinous shooting at a cemetery while a family was already mourning the loss of a loved one is a new low for these perpetrators of violence in our community. The violence has got to stop! Revenge is not the answer. Ending gun violence is the top priority of the police department and my administration,” he said in a statement June 2. “This violence must end.”

In and out

Online court records indicate Blair has spent most of the last few years in and out of incarceration. He spent nearly two years, from March 2020 to February 2022, at the Mendota Mental Health Youth Facility. He also spent time at Lincoln Hills — the troubled youth prison both Gov. Tony Evers and former Gov. Scott Walker have said they will close, but it still remains open.

On June 2, it appears Blair was out of custody on bond amid a convoluted series of events.

According to online court records:

Blair missed a court date May 23 related to a case for charges filed against him in 2019 for being in possession of a firearm as an adjudicated delinquent. The criminal charges filed in December 2019 referred to Blair, then 17 years old, as a “serious juvenile offender.” At the time, Blair was on probation for armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

On May 23, a bench warrant for Blair was authorized by the court and a $1,000 cash bond he had previously posted was considered forfeited.

On June 24, it was said in court that Blair had been in jail in Las Vegas since June 8. It does not appear police suspected him of being a cemetery shooter at the time.

A spokesperson for the Racine Police Department did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon regarding when or how Blair was developed as a suspect.

On June 28, back in custody in Racine County, the court record states: “Defense states that defendant was an inmate at another facility when court was missed back in May. Defense requests to reinstate bond and raise bond another $500 as he currently is on a hold with DOC (Department of Corrections).”

At that time, the forfeiture of Blair’s $1,000 bond was reversed, but $500 was added to the bond. On July 7, $500 was posted to fulfill the rest of the raised cash bond.

A phone call to Blair’s attorney’s office was not answered Friday afternoon.