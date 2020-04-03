UPDATE: 17-year-old girl arrested in Hilker Place shooting

RACINE — A 17-year-old girl has been arrested after reportedly shooting a man on Hilker Place on Thursday afternoon, Racine Police confirmed.
The shooting occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Hilker Place, near Popeye’s restaurant on Washington Avenue, police said.
The man was shot in the arm and suffered non life-threatening during the shooting. He was treated at the hospital and later released.
The 17-year-old female suspect is being charged as an adult, Racine Police said.
Police have not released the name of either the suspect or victim in the shooting.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.