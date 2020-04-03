You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: 17-year-old girl arrested in Hilker Place shooting
UPDATE: 17-year-old girl arrested in Hilker Place shooting

RACINE — A 17-year-old girl has been arrested after reportedly shooting a man on Hilker Place on Thursday afternoon, Racine Police confirmed. 

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Hilker Place, near Popeye’s restaurant on Washington Avenue, police said.

The man was shot in the arm and suffered non life-threatening during the shooting. He was treated at the hospital and later released. 

The 17-year-old female suspect is being charged as an adult, Racine Police said.  

Police have not released the name of either the suspect or victim in the shooting. 

