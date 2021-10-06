UPDATE: Suspect killed himself after shooting federal agent in Racine, U.S. Marshals Service says

RACINE — A suspect killed himself during a raid on a home in Racine's Georgetown neighborhood on Wednesday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service told The Journal Times. A federal agent was shot in the incident but the agent's injuries are reportedly not life-threatening, the Marshals Service said.

The U.S. Marshals coordinated a multijurisdictional operation, which involved federal and local law enforcement. It has not been disclosed publicly what the intent of the operation was.

One federal agent was shot during the operation, but is now in "stable condition," the Racine Police Department reported. In an email, a U.S. Marshals spokesman described the injuries as "non-life-threatening."

According to the Marshals, no law enforcement officers fired weapons during the raid: They were fired upon, then the male suspect killed himself.

The alert from the Racine Police Department listed the address as 3720 Clairmont St. and referred to the situation as a "critical incident." A later alert listed the situation as being "in the area of Sovereign Drive and Biscayne Avenue," one block east of Clairmont.