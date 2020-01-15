UPDATE: 16-year-old student was victim of shooting near Park High School

RACINE — The victim of a shooting near Park High School Tuesday was a 16-year-old boy who attends Park, Racine Police confirmed Wednesday.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Racine Police responded to a report of a person who had been shot in the leg near Park High School, 1901 12th St.
Racine Police confirmed that the victim was not on school property when he was shot. The incident reportedly occurred in the 2300 block of 12th Street, west of the school.
The gunshot victim was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police did not provide an update on the condition of the victim Wednesday.
After the shooting, Park High was placed on lockdown, according to Stacy Tapp, the school’s communication director. “Students and staff inside the building are safe,” she said.
Police said Wednesday they are continuing to investigate the incident, but did not provide an update as to whether a suspect was taken into custody.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262- 635-7756.
