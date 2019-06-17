{{featured_button_text}}
5-year-old shot and killed in Kenosha

Kenosha police investigate the scene of a shooting Monday afternoon in the 2000 block of 60th Street, where a 5-year-old boy was apparently shot. He was taken by two unknown men to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

 SEAN KRAJACIC, Lee Newspapers

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department is investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy Monday afternoon who was dropped off at a hospital after being shot.

Police said the boy was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of 60th Street at about 1:43 p.m. He was then taken to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, 6308 Eighth Ave., by two male subjects, who then left the hospital.

Kenosha Police Lt. Patrick Patton said there was no threat to the community. Police later Monday reported that the two subjects who transported the 5-year-old child to the hospital had been identified, located and interviewed. The firearm believed to be involved in this incident had also been recovered, police said.

Police said the investigation was continuing.

Residents who congregated in the neighborhood as members of the Gang Unit canvassed the block said they wanted to believe it was an accident.

“I’m really sad it happened,” Rose Hensgen said. “I’m sure it was an accident. It had to be.”

Hensgen said the “neighborhood is really not that bad” and has improved significantly since a man was killed in a drive-by shooting at the other end of the block about seven years ago.

Other residents disagreed, stating it is an area of high crime and drug trafficking. Some said the news wasn’t shocking at all.

Rod Erlandson, who lives across the street from the home where the shooting took place, said there is “a nice older gentleman who sits on the porch,” but there is a lot of yelling that goes on in the home.

“They have people coming and going out of there all the time,” Erlandson said.

Passerby Brianne Ziemba said she speculates every time there is a heavy police presence: “Is it a drug overdose? Is it a shooting?”

“It’s devastating,” said Ziemba, added that she is a third-generation Kenoshan. “It’s very sad and tragic and unnecessary.”

She said she feels like she is always watching her back.

“This city used to be a great Italian town ... and now it’s just chaos,” Ziemba said.

