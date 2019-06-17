KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department is investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy Monday afternoon who was dropped off at a hospital after being shot.
Police said the boy was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of 60th Street at about 1:43 p.m. He was then taken to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, 6308 Eighth Ave., by two male subjects, who then left the hospital.
Kenosha Police Lt. Patrick Patton said there was no threat to the community. Police later Monday reported that the two subjects who transported the 5-year-old child to the hospital had been identified, located and interviewed. The firearm believed to be involved in this incident had also been recovered, police said.
Police said the investigation was continuing.
Residents who congregated in the neighborhood as members of the Gang Unit canvassed the block said they wanted to believe it was an accident.
“I’m really sad it happened,” Rose Hensgen said. “I’m sure it was an accident. It had to be.”
Hensgen said the “neighborhood is really not that bad” and has improved significantly since a man was killed in a drive-by shooting at the other end of the block about seven years ago.
Other residents disagreed, stating it is an area of high crime and drug trafficking. Some said the news wasn’t shocking at all.
Rod Erlandson, who lives across the street from the home where the shooting took place, said there is “a nice older gentleman who sits on the porch,” but there is a lot of yelling that goes on in the home.
“They have people coming and going out of there all the time,” Erlandson said.
Passerby Brianne Ziemba said she speculates every time there is a heavy police presence: “Is it a drug overdose? Is it a shooting?”
“It’s devastating,” said Ziemba, added that she is a third-generation Kenoshan. “It’s very sad and tragic and unnecessary.”
She said she feels like she is always watching her back.
“This city used to be a great Italian town ... and now it’s just chaos,” Ziemba said.
Today's mugshots: June 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
William T. Chaney Jr.
William T. Chaney Jr., Sturtevant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Augie N. Marsh
Augie N. Marsh, 4300 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, aggravated battery, substantial battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Maurice McCurty
Maurice McCurty, 500 block of 11th Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Sir Charles N. Monroe
Sir Charles N. Monroe (a.k.a. Sir Charles Moo-Moo), 1600 block of State Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery.
Robert R. Myhre
Robert R. Myhre, 1400 block of Jefferson Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Scott M. Politowski
Scott M. Politowski, Mount Pleasant, battery to a law enforcement officer, battery to emergency rescue worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Rebecca L. Reinke
Rebecca L. Reinke, Fond du Lac, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000 and 2,500 grams).
Tiffany M. Sturm
Tiffany M. Sturm, Fond du Lac, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000 and 2,500 grams).
Kaleb D. Weaver
Kaleb D. Weaver, 1100 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Alex D. Boughton
Alex D. Boughton, 6000 block of Joanne Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Marquon A. Carter
Marquon A. Carter, Sturtevant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Michael Henry Dzurick
Michael Henry Dzurick, Sturtevant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Harold T. Hampton
Harold T. Hampton, 1000 block of Lockwood Avenue, Racine, stalking, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, resisting an officer.
Ronell Hibbler
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ronell Hibbler, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Everett Anthony Johnson
Everett Anthony Johnson, Chicago, IL, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elijah D. Mosley
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Elijah D. Mosley, 700 block of 10th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Melissa A. Padilla
Melissa A. Padilla, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, contributing to the delinquency of a child.
