{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting

The street in front of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1123 Center St., was blocked off Tuesday afternoon after reports of a man being shot in the leg in that block. 

 ADAM ROGAN adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

RACINE — A 54-year-old man was reportedly shot in the leg on the 1100 block of Center Street at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. The man was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for treatment.

A male suspect allegedly fled east and then south down Grand Avenue. No one was in custody as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. 

The extent of the man's injuries was not shared by police, although one eyewitness said the victim was shot in the leg.

The shooting took place near St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1123 Center St. Racine Police officers and state troopers were observed collecting evidence along the 1100 block of Center Street Tuesday afternoon.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the crime scene was still active with inevstigators.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Load comments