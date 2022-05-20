Union Grove woman accused of driving drunk and kicking an officer in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Union Grove woman has been accused of her fourth OWI and allegedly kicked an officer.
Kelly M. Schippers, 41, of the 1200 block of 13th Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fourth offense) and two misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer in addition to misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2:19 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer saw a vehicle make a left turn from Washington Avenue onto Oakes Road and collide with the curb. The officer then conducted a stop.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Schippers.
An officer noticed she had pepper spray on her key ring, and the officer told her to turn off the car and hand him the keys. She refused, saying the officer was a stranger.
She was then instructed to step out of the vehicle, but initially refused. Eventually she did step out of the car with keys in hand. She was instructed to go to the rear of the vehicle and to let go of her car keys.
People are also reading…
Officers had to forcibly remove the pepper spray from her hand. While doing this, she kicked an officer in the leg. When she was taken to the back of the squad car, she began to kick to prevent the door from closing and struck an officer in the chest. Due to the odor of alcohol coming from her, she was arrested for an OWI and transported to All Saints Hospital for a blood draw.
In the hospital, she attempted to thrust her body in an attempt to avoid the blood draw. She yelled profanities and a racial slur. She again kicked an officer while resisting the blood draw.
Schippers was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on May 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 18, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Santino A. Luciano
Santino A. Luciano, 1600 block of Brandi Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Ulysses V. Oates
Ulysses V. Oates, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kelly M. Schippers
Kelly M. Schippers, 1200 block of 13th Avenue, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Keith D. Brown
Keith D. Brown, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Brandyn R. Conda
Brandyn R. Conda, 1900 block of Erie Street, Racine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
John T. Gayden
John T. Gayden, 1600 block of Woodrow Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), pointing a firearm at another, felony bail jumping.
Scott D. Johnston
Scott D. Johnston, 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jesse James Moll
Jesse James Moll, 1600 block of Liberty Street, Racine, criminal trespass, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Jermarel Ramon Cobb
Jermarel Ramon Cobb, 1800 block of Mead Street, Racine, robbery with threat of force.
Hector G. Garcia-Santiago
Hector G. Garcia-Santiago, 1700 block of Spring Place, Racine, misdemeanor battery (felony domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (felony domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments).
Marcus J. Hennegan
Marcus (Mark John Gotem) J. Hennegan, 3000 block of Drexel Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Holly A. Krueger
Holly A. Krueger, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.