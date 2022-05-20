Union Grove woman accused of driving drunk and kicking an officer in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Union Grove woman has been accused of her fourth OWI and allegedly kicked an officer.

Kelly M. Schippers, 41, of the 1200 block of 13th Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fourth offense) and two misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer in addition to misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:19 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer saw a vehicle make a left turn from Washington Avenue onto Oakes Road and collide with the curb. The officer then conducted a stop.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Schippers.

An officer noticed she had pepper spray on her key ring, and the officer told her to turn off the car and hand him the keys. She refused, saying the officer was a stranger.

She was then instructed to step out of the vehicle, but initially refused. Eventually she did step out of the car with keys in hand. She was instructed to go to the rear of the vehicle and to let go of her car keys.

Officers had to forcibly remove the pepper spray from her hand. While doing this, she kicked an officer in the leg. When she was taken to the back of the squad car, she began to kick to prevent the door from closing and struck an officer in the chest. Due to the odor of alcohol coming from her, she was arrested for an OWI and transported to All Saints Hospital for a blood draw.

In the hospital, she attempted to thrust her body in an attempt to avoid the blood draw. She yelled profanities and a racial slur. She again kicked an officer while resisting the blood draw.

Schippers was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on May 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

