UNION GROVE — Ricardo J. Farfan, 17, now faces an additional charge of second-degree sexual assault, which is a felony.
Earlier this month, he was charged with three felony counts of intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child, one felony count of stalking, a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct after four teenage girls reported Farfan's alleged actions to law enforcement.
Farfan has been accused of requesting nude photographs from girls as young as 13 through Snapchat and harassing them, asking for sex.
Farfan pleaded not guilty to the first set of charges on Thursday.
The alleged crimes all occurred when Farfan — whose address is listed in the 1700 block of Milldrum Street, less than a block from Union Grove High School — was still 16 years old.
The new charge stems from a pair of alleged incidents that occurred last fall. A teenage girl reportedly told a Racine County Sheriff's investigator that Farfan attempted to force her to perform sex acts on him on two occasions while they were sitting in a vehicle together, according to a criminal complaint.
Farfan allegedly told the girl "just let me do it," as he made physical advances without her consent during the first incident.
During the second incident, after Farfan again allegedly touched the girl without consent, the girl said that she threatened to call 911 if Farfan didn't leave the vehicle, which he did.
Farfan's next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Court records indicate that he made an initial appearance for the second-degree sexual assault charge Thursday morning.