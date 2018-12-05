RAYMOND — A Union Grove man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in a series of burglaries in Racine County.
Todd J. Kerkman, 19, of the 400 block of 14th Avenue in Union Grove, is charged with three counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of burglarious tools, and four misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Nov. 29, deputies were dispatched to the 2800 block of Waukesha Road in Raymond for a burglary.
The victim said two guns, three samurai swords and one decorative dagger were missing from his pole barn. He later noticed a rifle scope, spotting scope, compound bow, sights and arrows were also missing.
Another burglary report was made in Raymond at around 7:42 p.m. Monday, this time in the 8800 block of Three Mile Road.
The victim, who lives in Waterford and owns property in Raymond, said his steel outbuilding had been burglarized sometime between Nov. 15 — the last time he visited — and Sunday. He saw a glass window had been broken. When he entered, he noticed three dirt bikes and tools were missing.
An employee at the business the victim owns said someone he knew, Kerkman, was helping friends steal items and sell them.
Bragging
The employee said Kerkman bragged about stealing three dirt bikes and tools from somewhere in Racine County with two 16-year-old boys. He said Kerkman also reportedly sent Snapchat messages of himself sitting on a dirt bike.
On Monday, Kerkman was taken into custody at his residence. Inside his vehicle, investigators found two walkie-talkies and a pry bar. Kerkman admitted to officers that he and another person broke the window of the outbuilding and stole tools. He said he later sold the tools or gave them to his father.
Kerkman and the two 16-year-olds returned later and took the dirt bikes, which Kerkman said he sold. Kerkman also told police they stole a shotgun, crossbow and three samurai swords from another Racine County residence.
Kerkman remained in custody on a $5,000 cash bond as of Wednesday evening, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 13 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
