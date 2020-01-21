Union Grove man turns himself in hit-and-run of man snowblowing

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man has been identified as the suspect who was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in Union Grove on late Friday that hospitalized a man, according a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.

James O. McKnight, 43, turned himself in to the Sheriff's Office on Monday. Charges of hit-and-run causing injury, hit-and-run on property adjacent to the highway, failure to report, failure to maintain control of a vehicle and reckless driving are pending against McKnight, the Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday.

At 11:44 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies and Union Grove-Yorkville Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the 3100 block of South Colony Avenue (Highway 45) to help a 27-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle while snowplowing.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the head and leg and was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine and later released.

McKnight was being held in the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

