You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Union Grove man turns himself in hit-and-run of man snowblowing
0 comments
alert top story
Union Grove

Union Grove man turns himself in hit-and-run of man snowblowing

{{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man has been identified as the suspect who was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in Union Grove on late Friday that hospitalized a man, according a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.

James O. McKnight, 43, turned himself in to the Sheriff's Office on Monday. Charges of hit-and-run causing injury, hit-and-run on property adjacent to the highway, failure to report, failure to maintain control of a vehicle and reckless driving are pending against McKnight, the Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday. 

At 11:44 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies and Union Grove-Yorkville Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the 3100 block of South Colony Avenue (Highway 45) to help a 27-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle while snowplowing.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the head and leg and was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine and later released.

McKnight was being held in the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

James McKnight

McKnight
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News