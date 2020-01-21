Union Grove man turns himself in hit-and-run of man snowblowing

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man has been identified as the suspect who was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in Union Grove on late Friday that hospitalized a man, according a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.
James O. McKnight, 43, turned himself in to the Sheriff's Office on Monday. Charges of hit-and-run causing injury, hit-and-run on property adjacent to the highway, failure to report, failure to maintain control of a vehicle and reckless driving are pending against McKnight, the Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
At 11:44 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies and Union Grove-Yorkville Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the 3100 block of South Colony Avenue (Highway 45) to help a 27-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle while snowplowing.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the head and leg and was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine and later released.
McKnight was being held in the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas C Burton Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas C Burton Jr., 1300 block of St. Patrick Street, Racine, battery by prisoners, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Shawntal T Cook
Shawntal T Cook, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donovan P Hampton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Donovan P Hampton, 3800 block of 45th Avenue, Kenosha, battery by prisoners, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
James Houston
James Houston, 4200 block Thirteenth Street, Racine, second degree sexual assault, incest.
Zen T Price IV
Zen T Price IV, 2100 block of Neptune Circle, Racine, felony mistreatment of animals.
Luke A Walter
Luke A Walter, 1500 block of Williams Street, Racine, possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyron E Young
Tyron E Young, 600 block of Tenth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Patrick E Dunn
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Patrick E Dunn, 900 block of South Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Cindy M Hellesen
Cindy M Hellesen, 1800 block of Center Street, Racine, fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of drug paraphernalia.