Union Grove man struck by vehicle while snowblowing; pickup or SUV did not stop

UNION GROVE — A 27-year-old Union Grove man was injured late Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle while he was snowblowing, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported.

Sheriff's deputies and Union Grove-Yorkville Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched at 11:44 p.m to the 3100 block of South Colony Avenue (Highway 45) to aid the victim. The Sheriff's Office reported that the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries to the head and leg and was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine and later released.

The suspect vehicle did not stop after striking the victim, sheriff's officials said. The vehicle is described as a dark colored SUV or pickup with a cap. The vehicle also struck a traffic post and sustained damage to the front end and will also be missing a passenger side mirror, which was left on scene. The mirror was chrome colored on top and black on the bottom, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (262) 886-2300, and reference Complaint No. 20-3801.

