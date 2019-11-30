Union Grove man sentenced to time served, probation in cases involving underage girls

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man, charged in three cases involving inappropriate contact with underage girls, was sentenced to time served and probation in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert Repischak sentenced 20-year-old Nicholas M. Beecher to a total of one year and 90 days in the Racine County Jail — with credit for the more than 15 months he has served at the jail since August 2018 — and more than 10 years of probation.
“Mr. Beecher, let me tell you this, you dodged a bullet,” Repischak said during court. “I do know that the prosecutor handling this case did speak to some of them (the victims) and they also expressed a desire that you also not be punished as severely as, quite honestly, I was about to do.”
As terms of probation, Beecher was ordered to register as a sex offender, receive sex offender treatment, have no contact with the victims, have no unsupervised contact with minor females, have no access to devices that connect to the internet and possess no form of pornography.
Repischak also imposed and stayed prison time, which Beecher would serve if he violates any of his probation terms.
“When I first reviewed this case, I was concerned about the aggressive, almost predatory nature, and I reviewed the PSI (pre-sentence investigation) and reviewed the case again, and got information from the various victims and their family members, and I was not as concerned as I once was that the public needs to be protected from Mr. Beecher by putting him in prison for 10 years,” Repischak said.
Three cases, three incidents
The first case was brought against Beecher in June 2017, after Beecher was accused of fondling two 13-year-old girls in separate incidents. In one incident, Beecher walked up to a girl on a playground and inappropriately touched her. When she tried to stop his advances, Beecher slapped the girl.
In August 2018, Beecher was charged again, after allegedly exchanging inappropriate sexual videos and photos with a 13-year-old girl from California.
An investigator spoke with Beecher, who reportedly admitted to receiving nude photos from the teen and sending her videos of himself. Beecher claimed the girl told him she was 18, but Beecher said he often flirts with young girls and tells them they are sexy to “make them feel good.”
Later that month, Beecher was again charged after divulging that he was in a relation with a 15-year-old girl and that the two had sex. The original complaint stated that sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas of 2017, the girl said she fell asleep on a bed next to Beecher and woke up to find him having sex with her.