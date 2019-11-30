Union Grove man sentenced to time served, probation in cases involving underage girls

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man, charged in three cases involving inappropriate contact with underage girls, was sentenced to time served and probation in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert Repischak sentenced 20-year-old Nicholas M. Beecher to a total of one year and 90 days in the Racine County Jail — with credit for the more than 15 months he has served at the jail since August 2018 — and more than 10 years of probation.

“Mr. Beecher, let me tell you this, you dodged a bullet,” Repischak said during court. “I do know that the prosecutor handling this case did speak to some of them (the victims) and they also expressed a desire that you also not be punished as severely as, quite honestly, I was about to do.”

As terms of probation, Beecher was ordered to register as a sex offender, receive sex offender treatment, have no contact with the victims, have no unsupervised contact with minor females, have no access to devices that connect to the internet and possess no form of pornography.

Repischak also imposed and stayed prison time, which Beecher would serve if he violates any of his probation terms.

