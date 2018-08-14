UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man is facing additional sexual assault charges after a 15-year-old girl came forward and said he had sex with her.
Nicholas M. Beecher, 19, of the 1800 block of New Street, is charged with felony bail jumping and second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
The sexual assault charges carries a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $100,000.
According to the criminal complaint:
An investigator recently learned that Beecher had a seven-month relationship with a 15-year-old girl. The teenager, who referred to Beecher as a pedophile, said she met him while living in Union Grove.
She said sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas of 2017, she was at Beecher's home. She said she fell asleep on a bed next to him and woke up to find him having sex with her. She said she is a sound sleeper but woke up because it hurt.
This is not the first time Beecher has faced legal ramifications due to his alleged relationships with underage teenage girls.
Earlier this month, Beecher was arrested and charged with exposing a child to harmful material and felony bail jumping after exchanging inappropriate sexual videos and photos with a 13-year-old girl from California.
An investigator spoke with Beecher, who admitted to receiving nude photos from the teen and sending her videos of himself. Beecher claimed the girl told him she was 18, but Beecher said he often flirts with young girls and tells them they are sexy to “make them feel good.”
Beecher also was charged in late June with fondling two 13-year-old girls in separate incidents. He is charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child — intentionally causing bodily harm, and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Beecher was still in custody in the Racine County Jail, online records show. His next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning, according to online court records.