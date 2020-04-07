You are the owner of this article.
Union Grove man in custody after allegedly slashing man with butcher knife
Union Grove man in custody after allegedly slashing man with butcher knife

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man was arrested Monday after reportedly cutting a family member with a butcher knife. 

At 2:54 p.m. Monday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an assault in progress at a residence in the 400 block of Mill Avenue in the Village of Union Grove, according to a sheriff's press release.

It was reported that there were two men and one woman in the residence. The woman called 911 and said that her uncle had cut her father with a butcher knife and her father was bleeding from his head.

When the deputies arrived, they were able to take the victim and woman out of the residence to safety. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening laceration to his forehead and was treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine and was released.

The suspect, 63-year-old Robert Moorehead, of Union Grove, was taken into custody with no additional injuries to anyone, sheriff's officials said.

Moorehead was being held as of Tuesday at the County Jail on pending charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and resisting an officer, with domestic violence enhancers. 

Robert Moorehead

Moorehead
Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

