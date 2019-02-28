UNION GROVE — A 55-year-old Union Grove man was arrested Wednesday after he was reportedly caught driving drunk for the sixth time.
At 6:57 p.m. Wednesday, a Racine County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle in a residential area of Union Grove for driving in the darkness without headlights, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
The driver was identified as Bruce W. Berger of the 1700 block of New Street. Inside the vehicle, the deputy reported finding a 1.75 liter bottle of vodka and a 30-pack of beer.
A preliminary alcohol breath test reportedly showed Berger having a 0.247 alcohol concentration, sheriff's officials said. After a field sobriety test, Berger was taken into custody.
Records show that Berger had a driver’s license restriction, which required that he not operate a vehicle with an alcohol concentration greater than 0.02. Berger’s sample was reportedly more than 12 times the allowed legal amount.
Berger was charged on Thursday with a felony count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fifth or sixth offense. During his initial court appearance, Berger was given a $5,000 cash bond by Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 6 at the county Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., in Racine. Berger remained in custody as of Thursday night at the County Jail.
