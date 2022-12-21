Union Grove man convicted of 2008 fatal OWI crash charged with 4th OWI after Monday incident

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man charged with his fourth OWI allegedly had to be tasered and placed in a restraint system after recklessly driving and reportedly threatening to shoot a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy Monday evening.

The suspect, Joshua J. Karasti, had previously been charged with hit and run causing death and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after running over Shane Parker outside a Kenosha tavern in December 2008.

He had been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison but had since been released.

In the Monday evening incident, an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was driving in the 1400 block of West Street in Union Grove when he observed a gray pickup truck driving recklessly on Monday at approximately 8:25 p.m., according to a news release from the RCSO.

The truck was squealing its tires, drove through four stop signs at a high speed and nearly drove the sergeant off the road.

The sergeant obtained the truck’s license plate, notified dispatch and followed the truck to the Cathedral Square Apartments — where the operator of the truck, identified as Joshua J. Karasti, a 34-year-old man from Union Grove, fled into an apartment.

Upon arrival of RCSO deputies, the sergeant directed them to Karasti’s apartment, and the deputies went inside. Karasti’s father tried to persuade Karasti to come out of a bedroom, the RCSO said.

Ultimately, Karasti refused to obey the deputies’ lawful commands, and he was taken into custody at Taser point. Karasti had a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his person and slurred speech.

The sergeant confirmed Karasti was the operator of the truck. The deputies observed fresh damage to the passenger side of Karasti’s truck, and they located a bottle of alcohol within the truck.

A check of Karasti’s prior record showed he was on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle as a repeater, hit-and-run involving death as a habitual offender, and operating while under the influence, third offense. Karasti also had an active warrant for his arrest through probation and parole.

Deputies transported Karasti to the hospital where he refused to conduct the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and he refused to consent to a blood draw. The deputies drafted a search warrant for a blood draw, and it was signed by a judge.

While waiting for the warrant to be signed, Karasti shouted multiple racist and homophobic slurs toward medical staff and deputies. Karasti threatened that he was going to take one deputy’s firearm and use it against the deputy.

Karasti stated the deputies would have to “suit up” and “gear up” to get him to cooperate with a blood draw, the RCSO said. Based on Karasti’s lack of cooperation and threats, the deputies placed Karasti in the WRAP restraint system.

The deputies obtained a sample of Karasti’s blood and transported him to the Racine County Jail where he was being held on a $10,500 bail.

He faces charges of disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, fourth offense.

“Sheriff’s deputies are committed to keeping our community safe through the honest enforcement of the law, and they have the tools and training to handle all types of suspects and situations,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated. “I applaud the professionalism and restraint shown by the deputies handling this dangerous criminal.”

His adjourned initial appearance was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 19, 2022 Today's mugshots: Dec. 19 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Huilthzie J. Sotelo Ocampo Huilthzie J. Sotelo Ocampo, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer. Mario A. Sotelo Ocampo Mario A. Sotelo Ocampo, Greenfield, Wisconsin, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping. Caleb L. Stulo Caleb L. Stulo, 700 block of Silent Sunday Court, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct. Leon A. Carter Jr. Leon A. Carter Jr., 2000 block of Center Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater). Hellen A. Kollar NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Hellen A. Kollar, Wood Dale, Illinois, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping. Deonte L. Person Deonte L. Person, 1600 block of Superior Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping. Debra R. Delap Debra R. Delap, 1600 block of North Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer. Aaron J. Bytnar NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Aaron J. Bytnar, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping. Marquise A. Finley Marquise A. Finley, 2500 block of 20th Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia. Selena S. Malacara NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Selena S. Malacara, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor theft. Alejandro A. Perez Alejandro A. Perez, 2400 block of Ashland Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), aggravated battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).