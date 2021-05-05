 Skip to main content
Union Grove man charged with his second OWI after striking a car that was in a driveway
UNION GROVE

Union Grove man charged with his second OWI after striking a car that was in a driveway

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man, charged with his second OWI after allegedly striking a car that was parked in a driveway, reportedly had a baby in his car at the time of the incident.

Cory Stephen Christiansen, 27, of the 500 block of 18th Avenue, was charged with a felony count of first degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, second offense, with a minor child in the vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:40 a.m. Sunday, deputies were sent to the 1700 block of Shumann Drive for a car that had struck another car parked in its driveway.

Cory Christiansen

Christiansen

Upon arrival, a deputy spoke to Christiansen, the driver that struck the car in the driveway. He was out of the car and was very emotional. His speech was slurred and and he was unable to finish his thought. He said he was bent over trying to pick something up in his car and he was returning home from going to the methadone clinic. His car had front damage and the hood was bent upwards. The car he hit was moved about 5 feet by the impact.

The deputy spoke to a witness who said he saw Christiansen’s car travelling on Shumann Drive, failed to stop at a stop sign and then stopped in the middle of the road. Christiansen was reportedly looking down and then the car accelerated quickly, crossing the center line and then into the driveway where it struck the parked car. He then got out of his car and told the owner of the car that he would pay double if he didn’t call the police.

A baby then started crying and Christiansen jumped, reportedly as if he had just remembered there was a baby in the car.

Christiansen was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for May 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

