Union Grove man charged with his second OWI after striking a car that was in a driveway

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man, charged with his second OWI after allegedly striking a car that was parked in a driveway, reportedly had a baby in his car at the time of the incident.

Cory Stephen Christiansen, 27, of the 500 block of 18th Avenue, was charged with a felony count of first degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, second offense, with a minor child in the vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:40 a.m. Sunday, deputies were sent to the 1700 block of Shumann Drive for a car that had struck another car parked in its driveway.

Upon arrival, a deputy spoke to Christiansen, the driver that struck the car in the driveway. He was out of the car and was very emotional. His speech was slurred and and he was unable to finish his thought. He said he was bent over trying to pick something up in his car and he was returning home from going to the methadone clinic. His car had front damage and the hood was bent upwards. The car he hit was moved about 5 feet by the impact.