Union Grove man charged with his second OWI after striking a car that was in a driveway

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man, charged with his second OWI after allegedly striking a car that was parked in a driveway, reportedly had a baby in his car at the time of the incident.
Cory Stephen Christiansen, 27, of the 500 block of 18th Avenue, was charged with a felony count of first degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, second offense, with a minor child in the vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:40 a.m. Sunday, deputies were sent to the 1700 block of Shumann Drive for a car that had struck another car parked in its driveway.
Upon arrival, a deputy spoke to Christiansen, the driver that struck the car in the driveway. He was out of the car and was very emotional. His speech was slurred and and he was unable to finish his thought. He said he was bent over trying to pick something up in his car and he was returning home from going to the methadone clinic. His car had front damage and the hood was bent upwards. The car he hit was moved about 5 feet by the impact.
The deputy spoke to a witness who said he saw Christiansen’s car travelling on Shumann Drive, failed to stop at a stop sign and then stopped in the middle of the road. Christiansen was reportedly looking down and then the car accelerated quickly, crossing the center line and then into the driveway where it struck the parked car. He then got out of his car and told the owner of the car that he would pay double if he didn’t call the police.
A baby then started crying and Christiansen jumped, reportedly as if he had just remembered there was a baby in the car.
Christiansen was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for May 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 3
Today's mugshots: May 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jasmine E Canady
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jasmine E Canady, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Robert D Hadlock
Robert D Hadlock, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Victor A Perez Garcia
Victor A Perez Garcia, 1800 block of Marquette Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property.
Glenter J Banks
Glenter (aka Nivbelo Jerome Betts) J Banks, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 3-10), possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melvin J Sanders
Melvin J Sanders, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury).
Sarah R Margraf
Sarah R Margraf, 12300 block of 16th Street, Kenosha, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sean M Considine
Sean M Considine, 6500 block of 7th Avenue, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC.
Cory Stephen Christiansen
Cory Stephen Christiansen, 500 block of 18th Avenue, Union Grove, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
Tristan Shavoy Prunty
Tristan Shavoy Prunty, 1900 block of State Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Kylie B Gelmi
Kylie B Gelmi, 5700 block of Regency Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Savontae N Underwood
Savontae N Underwood, 1400 block of Riverview Terrace, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of narcotic drugs.
James D Valasek
James D Valasek, 3400 block of Buckingham Road, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), hit and run (attended vehicle).