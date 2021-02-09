Union Grove man charged with 5th OWI after allegedly driving into a ditch

The deputy located the driver, Bowman, down the road and asked if he was OK; he said he was OK, but cold. The deputy drove him back to the car and Bowman said he was driving home from a friend’s house when he slid off the road. He admitted to consuming three drinks at his friend’s house. When he was asked if he would submit to a breath test he said he would likely be over his 0.02 blood alcohol content restriction.