Union Grove man charged with 5th OWI after allegedly driving into a ditch

YORKVILLE — A Union Grove man was charged with his fifth OWI after he allegedly drove into a ditch.
Joel M. Bowman, 49, of the 1400 block of 11th Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, a deputy was sent to an intersection in Yorkville for a car in a ditch and was told the driver was walking home.
The deputy located the driver, Bowman, down the road and asked if he was OK; he said he was OK, but cold. The deputy drove him back to the car and Bowman said he was driving home from a friend’s house when he slid off the road. He admitted to consuming three drinks at his friend’s house. When he was asked if he would submit to a breath test he said he would likely be over his 0.02 blood alcohol content restriction.
Bowman was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Javier M Alexander
Javier M Alexander, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping.
Joel M Bowman
Joel M Bowman, 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Percy C Johnson
Percy (aka C Moe) C Johnson, 2000 block of Superior Street, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, felony bail jumping.
Heather Aileen Ruisch
Heather Aileen Ruisch, 5700 block of West Peninsula Road, Waterford, felony bail jumping.
Justice A Yankech
Justice A Yankech, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, possession of child pornography.
Sergio Garcia
Sergio Garcia, 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).