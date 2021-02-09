 Skip to main content
Union Grove man charged with 5th OWI after allegedly driving into a ditch
Union Grove man charged with 5th OWI after allegedly driving into a ditch

YORKVILLE — A Union Grove man was charged with his fifth OWI after he allegedly drove into a ditch.

Joel M. Bowman, 49, of the 1400 block of 11th Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, a deputy was sent to an intersection in Yorkville for a car in a ditch and was told the driver was walking home.

Joel Bowman

Bowman

The deputy located the driver, Bowman, down the road and asked if he was OK; he said he was OK, but cold. The deputy drove him back to the car and Bowman said he was driving home from a friend’s house when he slid off the road. He admitted to consuming three drinks at his friend’s house. When he was asked if he would submit to a breath test he said he would likely be over his 0.02 blood alcohol content restriction.

Bowman was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

