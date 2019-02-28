UNION GROVE — A Yorkville man was arrested Wednesday after he was reportedly caught drunken driving for the sixth time.
At 6:57 p.m. Wednesday, a Racine County Sheriff's deputy patrolling the area stopped a vehicle in a residential area of Union Grove for driving in darkness without headlights, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.
The driver was identified as 55-year-old Bruce W. Berger. Inside the vehicle, the deputy found a 1.75 liter bottle of vodka and a 30-pack of beer.
A preliminary alcohol breath test reportedly resulted in Berger having a 0.247 alcohol concentration. After a field sobriety test, Berger was arrested, pending charges of operating while intoxicated — his sixth offense.
Records show that Berger had a driver’s license restriction which required that he not operate a vehicle with an alcohol concentration greater than 0.02. Berger’s sample was allegedly more than 12 times the allowed legal amount.
Berger is charged with operating while intoxicated, fifth or sixth offense. During his initial appearance, Berger was given a $5,000 cash bond by Court Commission Alice Rudebusch.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 6 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
He didn't know it was dark out....WOW!
