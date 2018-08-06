UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man is facing charges after reportedly exchanging nude photos and videos with a 13-year-old California girl over the internet.
Nicholas M. Beecher, 19, of the 1800 block of New Street, is charged with exposing a child to harmful material and felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
On July 30, a local investigator received a call from an Anaheim Police Department investigator who had received a complaint from a woman who said that her daughter had been receiving nude pictures of a 19-year-old Wisconsin man, who was subsequently identified as Beecher.
Officers spoke with the girl and viewed messages between her and Beecher between February and July on her Instagram account.
The two allegedly exchanged inappropriate images and videos.
In July, Beecher told the girl he was going to share her nude photos on Facebook.
An investigator spoke with Beecher who admitted to receiving nude photos from the teen and sending her videos of himself. Beecher claimed the girl told him she was 18, but Beecher said he often flirts with young girls and tells them they are sexy to “make them feel good.”
Beecher also was charged in late June with fondling two 13-year-old girls in separate incidents. He was charged with felony charge of physical abuse of a child — intentionally causing bodily harm, and two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct.
As of Monday afternoon, Beecher was still in custody and being held on a $10,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.