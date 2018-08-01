CALEDONIA — A 48-year-old Union Grove man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash between a car and a train the day prior, according to Caledonia police.
At 9:28 p.m. Tuesday, the man was leaving The Depot Bar & Grill, 11402 Highway G. As the man was driving away from the parking lot, police say his car got stuck on the train tracks directly west of the bar.
Some bar patrons came out to help the man move the car, but they left the vehicle after they saw a northbound Amtrak passenger train approaching. The driver fled the scene before Caledonia police and fire personnel arrived, police said.
Caledonia police arrested the driver Wednesday and referred charges of reckless endangering safety and negligent operation of a motor vehicle to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
The man’s name was not released as of Wednesday afternoon, as charges were still pending.
The train was disabled after the crash and passengers were bused away. No one was injured.
They couldn’t put it in “neutral” and push it? Someone please explain.
Agreed. [huh]
How does a car get stuck on a train track? Sad that he was behind the wheel at all.
how drunk was he dang.
Wow what a moron.
