Union Grove man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, stealing cash from her in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A Union Grove man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman before stealing $150 from her.
Patrick R. Rogers, 39, of the 900 block of Center Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of theft and possession of marijuana.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:34 a.m. on Sept. 6, an officer was sent to a Caledonia residence for a sexual assault report.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who said Rogers had sexually assaulted her but had since left the home. She said she had known Rogers for at least two years through a dating site, but that their relationship has never been sexual.
He reached out to her on Sept. 3, came over to her residence and then asked her about any drugs she could get him.
She said that he came over again on Sept. 6 at 1 a.m. to hang out. She fell asleep on the couch at around 4:30 a.m. and when she woke up she found Rogers sexually assaulting her. He then left.
She then noticed her residence had been rummaged through, that her purse had been opened and that $150 were missing.
She said she did not actively see him doing drugs or drinking but said he did bring a marijuana blunt. The blunt was found to weigh 0.63 grams.
Rogers was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is on Nov. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 20, 2022
Today's mugshots: Sept. 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Deonta Snow
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Deonta Snow, 1700 block of Park Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Nevaeh M. Spruce
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nevaeh M. Spruce, Green Bay, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Melissa M. Gault
Melissa M. Gault, 9700 block of Caddy Lane, Caledonia, theft by acquisition of a credit card.
Bilal M. Gilleylen
Bilal M. Gilleylen, 700 block of West Lawn Street, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jesus Hernandez Jr.
Jesus Hernandez Jr., 500 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
David C. Pierce Jr.
David C. Pierce Jr., 3500 block of Lindermann Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Patrick R. Rogers
Patrick R. Rogers, 900 block of Center Street, Union Grove, misdemeanor theft, possession of THC.
Eric M. Rudzinski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Eric M. Rudzinski, 600 block of Mohr Circle, Waterford, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).