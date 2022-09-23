Union Grove man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, stealing cash from her in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A Union Grove man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman before stealing $150 from her.

Patrick R. Rogers, 39, of the 900 block of Center Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of theft and possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:34 a.m. on Sept. 6, an officer was sent to a Caledonia residence for a sexual assault report.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who said Rogers had sexually assaulted her but had since left the home. She said she had known Rogers for at least two years through a dating site, but that their relationship has never been sexual.

He reached out to her on Sept. 3, came over to her residence and then asked her about any drugs she could get him.

She said that he came over again on Sept. 6 at 1 a.m. to hang out. She fell asleep on the couch at around 4:30 a.m. and when she woke up she found Rogers sexually assaulting her. He then left.

She then noticed her residence had been rummaged through, that her purse had been opened and that $150 were missing.

She said she did not actively see him doing drugs or drinking but said he did bring a marijuana blunt. The blunt was found to weigh 0.63 grams.

Rogers was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is on Nov. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.