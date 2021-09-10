Union Grove man allegedly hit a woman's car, tried to push her vehicle into oncoming traffic

RACINE — A Union Grove man allegedly hit a woman’s car and tried to push her into oncoming traffic in Racine.
Mark A. Burdo, 36, of the 1400 block of Park Place, was charged with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:38 a.m. on May 8, an officer was sent to the intersection of DeKoven Avenue and Racine Street.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a woman who said that Burdo intentionally struck her vehicle with his car and left southbound on Racine Street.
She said she was driving on Racine Street and attempted to change lanes but didn’t see another car in the right lane and almost collided with it. The other car was driven by Burdo, and he drove past her and made a U-turn and struck a tree in front of the 1600 block of Racine Street. He then drove alongside her at the intersection and began shouting at her. When the light turned green, he rammed her car and began pushing her into oncoming traffic, she said.
A warrant was issued in July, but Burdo didn’t appear in court until this week.
Burdo was given a $4,000 signature bond and a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
