Union Grove man allegedly drove drunk, hit two parked cars, flipped SUV, then chatted with witnesses before arrest

UNION GROVE — Just after midnight Monday, a 28-year-old man allegedly rolled over his SUV on the 1300 block of Vine Street while driving drunk, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
The driver, who the Sheriff's Office identified as Anthony G. Skokut of Union Grove, was not injured but was taken into custody under suspicion of committing his first OWI.
Deputies reported that, upon responding the calls for the rollover crash at 12:14 a.m. Monday, they found the Honda CR-V Skokut was driving "laying on its driver's side with severe damage" and they found Skokut, who had "exited through the front passenger window," talking with people who had come outside after hearing the crash.
Skokut displayed "obvious signs of impairment," according to the Sheriff's Office's report.
The crash began when the SUV, which had been headed northbound on Vine Street, hit a parked pickup truck and then, about 600 feet later, hit another parked vehicle, at which point the SUV flipped.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Daniel J Irias
Daniel J Irias, 300 block of High Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer.
Kimberly L Kearney
Kimberly L Kearney, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500).
Greg S Musack
Greg S Musack, 600 block of Indiana Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, disorderly conduct.
Nickolas S Sandifer
Nickolas S Sandifer, Chicago, Illinois, felony bail jumping.
Penny Decheck
Penny Decheck, Franksville, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer.
Myles T Hill
Myles T Hill, 3200 block of Wood Road, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC.
Juan F Salinas Sr.
Juan F Salinas Sr., 4800 block of St. Regis Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Shawn J Simonson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Shawn J Simonson, Kansasville, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Khalil E Buckley
Khalil E Buckley, 400 block of Merlens Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping.
Trevon H Chambliss
Trevon H Chambliss, 5300 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
