Union Grove man allegedly drove drunk, hit two parked cars, flipped SUV, then chatted with witnesses before arrest

UNION GROVE — Just after midnight Monday, a 28-year-old man allegedly rolled over his SUV on the 1300 block of Vine Street while driving drunk, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, who the Sheriff's Office identified as Anthony G. Skokut of Union Grove, was not injured but was taken into custody under suspicion of committing his first OWI.

Deputies reported that, upon responding the calls for the rollover crash at 12:14 a.m. Monday, they found the Honda CR-V Skokut was driving "laying on its driver's side with severe damage" and they found Skokut, who had "exited through the front passenger window," talking with people who had come outside after hearing the crash.

Skokut displayed "obvious signs of impairment," according to the Sheriff's Office's report.

The crash began when the SUV, which had been headed northbound on Vine Street, hit a parked pickup truck and then, about 600 feet later, hit another parked vehicle, at which point the SUV flipped.

