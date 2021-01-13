 Skip to main content
Union Grove man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a child

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 5-year-old child.

Frederick M. Stepp, 22, of the 15900 block of Durand Avenue, was charged with felony counts of attempt first degree sexual assault of a child under age 12, child enticement and exposing genitals.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Dec. 21, the victim told some witnesses that Stepp did some “inappropriate” things to him.

He said he was home with Stepp playing with a football. Stepp was “hiding the football” and at the end of playing, put it in his underwear and told the victim he would get two candies for getting the football out of his underwear. Stepp then took the victim into the laundry room and told him to pull on his genitals.

Stepp was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

