UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man is accused of using a dead man's credit card more than two dozen times.

Benjamin Richard Whitney, 27, of the 1300 block of High Street, was charged with felony counts of personal ID theft for financial gain and theft of mail from an adult at risk, and a misdemeanor counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 12, an investigator went to the 900 block of Park Circle after a woman reported that a credit card in the name of her deceased father was being used.

The investigator was told that the wife of the deceased man had received a statement for the credit card saying about $4,000 was owed.

The credit card was use 26 times between Nov. 1-12 at places such as Wal-Mart, Meijer, Ross Dress for Less, Best Buy, Marshalls and various gas stations.

The complaint said that the person using the credit card, later identified as Whitney, also was trying to get a duplicate card sent to them.

A total of $5,619 worth of purchases were made.

A search warrant was executed at Whitney's residence.

Some of the items the card was used to purchase reportedly were found in the basement and a bedroom, and the card that had been used reportedly was found in Whitney's wallet.

The complaint said a notebook with names, Social Security numbers and telephone numbers was found in Whitney's Jeep, and that one of the names and Social Security numbers belonged to the dead man.

Whitney was given a $10,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

