Union Grove man accused of child sexual assault posts $110K cash bond

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man accused of repeated sexual assault of a child has posted a $110,000 cash bond, according to online court records.
John H. Bouwma, 57, of the 900 block of Vine Street, is facing several charges including two counts of exposing genitals to a child and repeated sexual assault of a child, both felonies.
According to the criminal complaint:
Bouwma had multiple incidents of assault of a girl he knew starting in 2016 and ending in 2018.
During one incident when the victim asked Bouwma to stop, he reportedly replied: “It’s alright, it’s just a game.”
Bouwma allegedly gave the victim money to do tasks around the house or spend time with him and used it against her by saying: “Since I gave you money, you have to let me touch you.”
The bond stipulates that Bouwma have no contact with the alleged victim or any other minors. He faces the possibility of 60 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Law Enforcement Center at 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
John H Bouwma
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
John H Bouwma, 900 block of Vine Street, Union Grove, repeated sexual assault of a child, incest, exposing genitals.
Curtis L Walls
Curtis L Walls, 1700 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally transfer less than or equal to $500).
Brittany R Wherly
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brittany R Wherly, 1800 block of Ryan Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Chase N Spann
Chase N Spann, 2100 block of 16th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Cory L Taylor
Cory L Taylor, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael P Wiltzius
Michael P Wiltzius, 5400 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Shushika R Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Shushika R Smith, 2100 block of Howe Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Latazz Aking Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Latazz Aking Smith, Naperville, Illinois, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment.