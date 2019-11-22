You are the owner of this article.
Union Grove man accused of child sexual assault posts $110K cash bond
Union Grove

Union Grove man accused of child sexual assault posts $110K cash bond

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man accused of repeated sexual assault of a child has posted a $110,000 cash bond, according to online court records.

John H. Bouwma, 57, of the 900 block of Vine Street, is facing several charges including two counts of exposing genitals to a child and repeated sexual assault of a child, both felonies.

According to the criminal complaint:

Bouwma had multiple incidents of assault of a girl he knew starting in 2016 and ending in 2018.

During one incident when the victim asked Bouwma to stop, he reportedly replied: “It’s alright, it’s just a game.”

Bouwma allegedly gave the victim money to do tasks around the house or spend time with him and used it against her by saying: “Since I gave you money, you have to let me touch you.”

The bond stipulates that Bouwma have no contact with the alleged victim or any other minors. He faces the possibility of 60 years in prison.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Law Enforcement Center at 717 Wisconsin Ave.

