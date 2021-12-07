Union Grove man accused of breaking multiple bones of an infant and abusing two other children

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man has been accused of breaking multiple bones of an infant and abusing two other children.
Gavin J. Pallesen, 22, of the 300 block of Mill Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of physical abuse of child recklessly causing great bodily harm, two felony counts of physical abuse of child intentionally causing bodily harm, and felony counts of physical abuse of child with repeated acts intentionally causing great bodily harm and strangulation and suffocation.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Nov. 30, deputies with the Racine County Sherriff's Office began an investigation of allegations of child abuse involving Pallesen, reported on the 300 block of Mill Avenue, after injuries were reported by Children's Wisconsin Hospital.
There were three reported victims, one of whom is an infant, one who is under the 3 of three and another who is under the age of 7.
An investigator spoke to medical staff at Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa that advised the infant suffered a broken arm, broken ribs, a nondisplaced buckle fracture of the left radial neck and a skull fracture. It was advised that the injuries were at different stages of healing showing that they occurred at different times.
People are also reading…
The child under the age of 7 was interviewed. She said that the child under the age of 3 was lifted up by Pallesen by the hair and, when she threatened to tell her mother, Pallesen grabbed her by the ear and ripped out her earrings.
She also said when she was 5 that Pallesen wrapped his hands around her throat and and knocked her out.
She demonstrated how Pallesen held and squeezed the infant, and was bending and shaking him rapidly as well as how Pallesen pushed both sides of his head so hard she heard a crack. She described a time he bent the infant's arm downward and back around his back that caused the arm to make a popping sound.
Pallesen was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 6
Today's mugshots: Dec. 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gavin J Pallesen
Gavin J Pallesen, 300 block of Mill Avenue, Union Grove, physical abuse of child (recklessly cause great bodily harm), physical abuse of a child (repeated acts intentionally causing great bodily harm), physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), strangulation and suffocation.
David Perez Matias
David Perez Matias, Memphis, Tennessee, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (200-1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Justin John Robinson
Justin John Robinson, Muskego, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Peter M Valente
Peter M Valente, 1200 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ramiro C Vasquez
Ramiro C Vasquez, 8800 block of 41st Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Charles W Cook
Charles W Cook, 500 block of Ninth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Xavier U Grandberry
Xavier U Grandberry, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jesus Hernandez Jr.
Jesus Hernandez Jr., 500 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Theodore Kern
Theodore Kern, 2000 block of West Boulevard, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Brandon M Baker-Kinsey
Brandon M Baker-Kinsey, 2000 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, burglary of a building or dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer.
Terrance D Lang
Terrance D Lang, Waukegan, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.
Sean J Mandli
Sean J Mandli, 31100 block of Weiler Road, Burlington, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Peter T Nelson
Peter T Nelson, 800 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Damien Wade Orr
Damien Wade Orr, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.