Union Grove man accused of breaking multiple bones of an infant and abusing two other children

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man has been accused of breaking multiple bones of an infant and abusing two other children.

Gavin J. Pallesen, 22, of the 300 block of Mill Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of physical abuse of child recklessly causing great bodily harm, two felony counts of physical abuse of child intentionally causing bodily harm, and felony counts of physical abuse of child with repeated acts intentionally causing great bodily harm and strangulation and suffocation.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Nov. 30, deputies with the Racine County Sherriff's Office began an investigation of allegations of child abuse involving Pallesen, reported on the 300 block of Mill Avenue, after injuries were reported by Children's Wisconsin Hospital.

There were three reported victims, one of whom is an infant, one who is under the 3 of three and another who is under the age of 7.

Gavin Pallesen

Pallesen

An investigator spoke to medical staff at Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa that advised the infant suffered a broken arm, broken ribs, a nondisplaced buckle fracture of the left radial neck and a skull fracture. It was advised that the injuries were at different stages of healing showing that they occurred at different times.

The child under the age of 7 was interviewed. She said that the child under the age of 3 was lifted up by Pallesen by the hair and, when she threatened to tell her mother, Pallesen grabbed her by the ear and ripped out her earrings.

She also said when she was 5 that Pallesen wrapped his hands around her throat and and knocked her out.

She demonstrated how Pallesen held and squeezed the infant, and was bending and shaking him rapidly as well as how Pallesen pushed both sides of his head so hard she heard a crack. She described a time he bent the infant's arm downward and back around his back that caused the arm to make a popping sound.

Pallesen was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

