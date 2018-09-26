UNION GROVE — A Union Grove High School student was arrested Tuesday, after police allegedly found that he had been selling marijuana and pills.
Charles “Charlie” Minor, 17, was arrested Tuesday after the Racine County Metro Drug Unit allegedly found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a semi-automatic weapon at his home, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
The Racine County Metro Drug Unit reportedly had been conducting an ongoing drug investigation into Minor, who is accused of selling drugs from his home on the 1400 block of 15th Avenue in Union Grove. Law enforcement reported that a search warrant was executed while Minor was at school at Union Grove High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave.
According to the criminal complaint, the following was found in Minor’s bedroom:
- 3.2 grams of marijuana
- A digital scale and sandwich baggies, known to be used to package marijuana for sale, in a dresser drawer
- $556 in cash
- A history of the Gangster Disciples, a gang that formed in Chicago and is known to have a presence in Wisconsin. The “gang literature,” as police referred to it, was located inside of a safe
- An empty gallon-size container for meal bags with marijuana particles inside
- Drug paraphernalia, including bongs and grinders
- An M&P15 rifle, two magazines and 29.223-caliber bullets, inside a gun safe. The gun is considered to be a semi-automatic weapon.
Police said that Minor admitted to having the 3.2 grams of marijuana and digital scale, but claimed that he only had the scale “so he would not get ripped off.” He also reportedly told police that he was holding the gun for a friend.
Messages on Minor’s cell phone reportedly showed that the 17-year-old had been communicating with several individuals to sell marijuana and pills.
Minor has been charged with possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana near a park with use of a dangerous weapon — because of the firearm found in Minor’s room and because his home is less than 600 feet away from Old Settlers Park — and maintaining a drug trafficking place, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Minor faces up to seven years and seven months in prison, in addition to a fine of up to $20,500. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was being held at Racine County Jail with a $251,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Welcome to Walker's Wisconsin, where kids sell weed, because businesses can't. Now, we all pay more to feed and house this kid, Schmalling gets more of our money next budget, because another person sits in his jail (all about the numbers, donchaknow?)
Walker's Wisconsin. Why expand the tax base, when you suckers will pay what we tell you...lol
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.