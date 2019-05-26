UNION GROVE — A detached garage fire is considered a total loss but no injuries were reported.
According to a press release from Racine County Sheriff's Office, at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday officials responded to a report of a detached garage fire at 1337 Center St. Officials were told that all occupants had evacuated and no injuries were reported. Deputies assisted with evacuating residents of adjacent homes.
Heavy smoke and fire consumed the garage and officials declared it a total loss.
