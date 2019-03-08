UNION GROVE — A Union Grove High School varsity soccer player is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly requesting nude photographs from girls as young as 13 over Snapchat and stalking a girl.
Ricardo J. Farfan, 16, of the 1700 block of Milldrum Street, is charged with three felony counts of intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child, one felony count of stalking, a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Nov. 14, four female students at Union Grove High School came forward saying Farfan had tried to solicit sex and nude photographs from them over the social media app Snapchat.
One 15-year-old student said Farfan messaged her things like “you can get freaky with me."
Another student, a 14-year-old girl, said Farfan threatened her by saying, “I know stuff about you. If you don’t send one (a nude photo), I’ll tell everyone.”
Farfan also allegedly sent a photograph of his genitals to another 14-year-old girl after telling her “I want to have sex with you so bad” and requesting nude photos.
One student said Farfan also sent requests to a 13-year-old eighth grader at Union Grove Elementary School. When a Sheriff’s deputy interviewed the eighth grader, she said Farfan requested nude photographs and oral sex from her.
When the deputy spoke with Farfan, he reportedly denied having a cellphone but eventually admitted he asked for nude photographs while denying he sent or received any. Farfan said “he often feels an urge to ask for nude photographs and that he cannot stop himself at times from asking,” according to the complaint.
Investigators also talked to the girl he is accused of stalking. She said he obtained her work schedule, making her nervous he would show up at her house and work. He also reportedly left notes on her car, threw her notes at school and created social media accounts in her name.
According to Union Grove High School's website, Farfan is a junior and was on the boy's soccer varsity roster in 2018 and played JV the two years before.
Farfan made initial court appearances for both cases on Friday, court records show. A cash bond of $10,000 was set for each case.